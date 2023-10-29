WOWICAN Honours Italian Ambassador, Wike, Gen Agwai, 19 Others

The award was given at the fifth WOWICAN National Convention with the theme: “My Peace I Give Unto You Not As The World Giveth…”, held yeesterday at the Apostolic Church Nigeria, Area 1, Garki Abuja.

The Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Stefano De Leo who was presented the GoodWill Ambassador award for his humanitarian support to people in Nigeria, lauded the women for the award, urging them to keep sustaining their prayers and support for a peaceful nation.

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Martin Luther Agwai; Senator Sunday Marshall Katung; Apostle Samson Adetunji Fatokun (CAN General Secretary); Bishop David Ibiyeomie, founder/resident Pastor of Salvation Ministries, and Rev Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi also received awards. headtopics.com

