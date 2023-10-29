World Polio Day: Total end of polio in sight in Nigeria, says DG Rotary International District 9125

Nigeria should be optimistic and hopeful that an end to polio is in sight, the District Governor (DG) of Rotary International District 9125, Sagab Ahmed Sani has assured.
According to him, with Rotary’s Polio Eradication Initiative’s house-to-house campaign, a lot of ground had been covered with the 200 endemic countries, except 2 countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan are now free.
“The government is heavily involved in the efforts. Governments of countries that have taken on the Polio Eradication Initiative that Rotary initiated and the government of Nigeria particularly has been doing well because all the main relevant government agencies have identified with it and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) is doing all it can to ensure that polio is eradicated”, he noted. headtopics.com
He said that World Polio Day is a day set aside to celebrate those who worked tirelessly and have donated so much to make sure that we end polio in the world. “The celebration began on the 24th of this month and we have been carrying out immunization since Wednesday in our various adopted communities, Rotary used to adopt communities, so, we’ve gone into the communities, deep in the rural communities of Abuja and the metropolis as well”, she added.
