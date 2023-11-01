World Bank: We've committed over $11bn to Nigeria in 3 years | Country at critical stage

Chaudhuri said this on Wednesday at the opening of a three-day cabinet retreat for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries, and top government functionaries, at the state house conference centre, Abuja.

He said the country was at a critical juncture to either continue muddling through business as usual with the risk of things falling apart or have the courage to chart a new course to take bold steps to see Nigeria rise to its true potential finally.

“I hope that through what we’ve been able to do that we will be able to continue supporting you, as you realise this enormously important task,” he said.“Although we are at the World Bank, we’re a development organisation, and over the last three and a half, four years that I’ve been here, our board has committed over $11 billion in financing for the government, and our financing is meant to go government at both the federal and at the sub-national levels.

“But even though we have the World Bank in our name, I hope you will think of us as more than a bank. I mean, I really hope that we will be able to earn your trust that we have something more to offer like solutions to help you think through and then implement the priorities, and the focus areas that you’ve laid out by bringing in ideas and experience.

“Financing is only part of the solution. It’s really the ideas and the vision. So you have my commitment. I and the team, the entire World Bank across the globe, we’re here to support you on that.

