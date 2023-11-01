World Bank commits over $11bn in three years in Nigeria

He said Nigeria is at a critical juncture to either continue muddling through business as usual with the risk of things falling apart or have the courage to chart a new course, to take bold steps to finally see Nigeria rise to its true potential.
“But even though we have the World Bank in our name, I hope you will think of us as more than a bank. I mean, I hope that we will be able to earn your trust that we have something more to offer like solutions to help you think through and then implement the priorities, and the focus areas that you’ve laid out by bringing in ideas and experience.
He said: “Mr President from the inaugural address, you made it very clear what your choice was. You’ve taken some incredibly bold steps, ones that very few leaders, if any, would have had the courage to chart this new course for Nigeria to provide that renewed hope. I think we all recognise how truly kind and remarkable that has been and that it has not been easy.
Montgomery said, “In a global context, the big challenges are the difficult global economy, shifting geopolitical and foreign policy pressures. And as I said in public before, I applaud the big and bold economic reforms that you are taking forward. I admire your leadership of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), your strong voice on democracy, and your G20 international engagement, all of which have thrust Nigeria back onto the international stage.
The British envoy noted that the High Commission has since 2019 had an excellent partnership with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. This is called the partnership to engage, reform and learn. The programme, he said largely handled by Nigerian experts has supported the impressive central coordinating and delivery unit for presidential priorities.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕