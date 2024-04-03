Workers at University College Hospital, Ibadan suspend night shifts

Workers at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan in Oyo State have suspended all night shift DAILY POST reports. The workers said they are embarking on what they described as down-scaling, meaning that they are to work from 8.00 am to 4.00pm every day. They said they would continue to work from 8am to 4pm until electricity is restored to the hospital.

DAILY POST gathered that Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, on Tuesday, 19th March 2024 disconnected UCH from the national grid. The electricity distribution company in a statement claimed it cut off the electricity supply to UCH due to N495m debt. The workers at the hospital have, however, said that they have suspended all night shifts with immediate effect. Chairman of the Joint Action Committee, the umbrella body of all unions in the hospital, Oludayo Olabampe, while speaking with DAILY POST on Wednesday, noted that the workers took the decision due to a power outage in the hospita

