Women petition IGP, DSS demand arrest of Bayelsa APC deputy governorship candidate

Few days to the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State, leading female political figures have called on the Inspector-General of Police IGP and the Director General State Services DGSS to take appropriate actions against the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Mr. Joshua Maciver for inciting violence against members of the opposition.

The women who are members of Bayelsa Women Arise in a statement issued on their behalf by Princess Ebibaratimi Atani, the publicity secretary, said the threat of violence may destabilize the polls. The women urged the IGP and the Director-General of the Department of State Services DSS to take immediate and decisive actions to reassure voters of their safety.

“In light of the above, we urge the Inspector- General of Police to launch a thorough and swift investigation into the comments made by Mr. Joshua Maciver, as a way of preventing bloodshed, which Mr. Maciver and his co-travelers are determined to unleash on our people during the forthcoming election.” headtopics.com

“During his speech in Twon Brass, Mr. Joshua Maciver shockingly advocated for the killing of supporters of opposition candidates, thereby inciting violence and creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in our beloved state.

“It is the duty of law enforcement agencies to protect the lives and property of all citizens, and we believe that failure to address this issue promptly would set a dangerous precedent for our state’s political climate. headtopics.com

“It is crucial to remind all political actors of their responsibility to promote peaceful coexistence and respect for democratic principles.

