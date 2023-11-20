Woman with Two Uteruses Shares Joy of Carrying Twins

Kelsey Hatcher, a 32-year-old woman from Alabama, shares her extraordinary experience of being born with two uteruses and the unexpected joy of carrying a baby in each. Kelsey, diagnosed with uterine didelphys, a condition known as a double uterus, discovered during a routine ultrasound that she was pregnant with twin girls. This condition, occurring in just three per 1,000 women, granted Kelsey the unique ability to nurture two lives simultaneously.

Recalling the moment she shared the news with her husband, Caleb, Kelsey humorously remarked, “I said, ‘Well, there’s two of them in there.’ And he said, ‘You’re lying.'” The couple was astonished as the ultrasound confirmed the presence of one baby in each uterus. Dr





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Residents of Cross River community protest death of woman during childbirthThe people of Sankwala community in Obanliku LGA of Cross River State embarked on protests during the weekend following the death of a middle-aged-woman, simply known as Rebecca, aka RB, during childbirth.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Cross River community protests death of woman during childbirthThe people of Sankwala community in Obanliku LGA of Cross River State embarked on protests during the weekend following the death of a middle-aged-woman, simply known as Rebecca, aka RB, during childbirth.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Peter Obi hails appointment of Nigerian woman as Health Minister in CanadaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Woman arrested for 'selling 3-month-old grandchild for N50k' in AnambraNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80,08 Read more »

Protest In Cross River As Woman Dies At ChildbirthProtest has trailed the death of a middle-aged woman during childbirth in Sankwala community of Cross River North senatorial district.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Policeman allegedly beats 60 year old woman to coma in DeltaA policeman serving with the Enerhen Police Division in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State has allegedly attacked and beaten a 60-year-old woman, Monica Anyamah, to coma. The woman is currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital, DAILY POST can report.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »