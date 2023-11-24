Woman arrested for unlawfully seizing and burying deceased brother's property

Operatives of Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) of the Nigeria Police Force, Alagbon, Lagos, is currently investigating Mrs. Jane Uchendu (nee Ozoemena) for unlawfully seizure of her late brother’s property and burying the deceased without the consent of their immediate family (widow and son).
It was learned that Jane Uchendu was arrested on Monday by police officers following a petition written by the wife and the children of the deceased, Ikechukwu Ozoemena to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigeria Police Force. Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigeria Police Force, Alagbon ASP Aminat Mayegun said: “The suspect, Chika Jane Uchendu was arrested and questioned regarding the accusation of unlawfully seizure of the deceased late Ikechukwu Ozoemena property and burying the deceased without the consent of their immediate family (widow and son)
