Wolf Disguised as a Sheep: Ajaero's Ordeal

A wolf disguised as a sheep will not be discovered simply because it bleats badly, but because of the "shit' it leaves behind. No matter how lyrical The man who Nigerians labour to prop as the workers' giant, has chosen to parade himself as the communal flyspeck bearing the plot of familiar predators in its droppings. Ajaero, while addressing workers at the NLC secretariat in Owerri, recently, was accosted by suspected thugs who beat him to a pulp.

He emerged from the ordeal looking, like a poorly trained pugilist fresh out of a shellacking by an unforgiving opponent. Speaking at a press conference, in Abuja, he claimed that he was arrested by the police and handed over to thugs who beat him up, and threatened to kill him and dump his body in a river. But the police spokesman in Imo, Henry Okoye, claimed that the police went to rescue Ajaero and take him into "protective custody." The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has since removed the Imo Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, thus arousing speculations that the police did a shoddy jo

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Investigation ordered into assault on Nigeria Labour Congress presidentThe Inspector General of Police has ordered an investigation into the assault on the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero , in Owerri. The investigation aims to identify the responsible parties and impose appropriate sanctions. Ajaero , as the representative of all workers, should not be subjected to such ill-treatment. The incident left him with visible injuries. He had been invited to lead a protest against alleged anti-labour policies.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Former NLC President Criticizes Involvement in ElectionFormer NLC president criticizes NLC President Joe Ajaero 's involvement in the election and emphasizes the importance of allowing people to vote.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Organised Labour May Call Off Nationwide StrikeNLC, TUC meet FG, may call strike off Indications emerged on Wednesday evening that the Organised Labour might soon call the ongoing nationwide industrial action it started on Tuesday off.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: National Assembly Complex in Abuja Shut Down by Organised Labour GroupsThe National Assembly complex in Abuja has been finally shut down by organised labour groups in protest of the manhandling of the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero .

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress Suspend Nationwide StrikeThe Nigeria labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, have suspended the nationwide indefinite strike embarked upon in protest against brutalisation of NLC president, Joe Ajaero , in Imo State on November 1, 2023. The strike was suspended because of the intervention of the federal government through the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Nationwide Strike in Nigeria Following Assault on NLC PresidentThe Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has initiated a nationwide strike in response to the assault on its President, Joe Ajaero , by a group of thugs at Owerri airport. This strike is not for workers' welfare but to protect the institutional ego of the NLC and show its strength.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »