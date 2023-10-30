“Withhold our allowances” – FCT workers declare love for Wike

The Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) have declared the unalloyed support for the leadership of the minister, Nyesom Wike.

“The public should disregard the information in circulation. it is not emanating from us. We have an internal issue; we had a meeting and agreed on the best way to manage the issue. On the issue of the salary, Oluwakorede explained that JUAC had fought for some allowances, adding however, that the money was not budgeted for in the 2023 budget.

He explained that the allowances overshot FCTA and FCDA personnel budget, adding that in view of the development, the FCTA management called the leadership of the committee over the challenge. “We realised that the little fund remaining may affect peculiar allowance, and we say we don’t mind stepping it down by one month, while the FCT Administration does the needful against the remaining months. headtopics.com

“But I wish to say unequivocally, that we don’t have any problem with our distinguished honourable minister or the minister of state or even the permanent secretary of FCTA.

