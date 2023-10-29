Withdraw new naira notes, they’re demonic – Primate Ayodele to CBN gov, Cardoso

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele described the new notes as satanic, demonic and a bad omen to Nigeria’s economy. He explained that printing more of the new notes would run Nigeria into a big loss, which could be avoided by merely withdrawing it. Ayodele stated that the previous design was perfect for Nigeria and should be the only legal tender in the country. ‘’The CBN governor should withdraw the new notes designed by former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The money will run them to a big loss; he should put an end to it. ‘’The money is a bad omen to Nigeria, it is marine spirit money. I don’t know who advised Emefiele but that colour is satanic. We should stop spending that money; let’s return to the former naira notes only,' he said. The administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari had redesigned the naira in late 2022.

