With Sylva's A'Court Victory, Diri Won't Escape Verdict Of Bayelsans

Secretary of Media and Publicity Committee of the APC governorship campaign council for, Hon. Yekini Nabena, said the era of using backdoor to become governor was over. The appellate court had earlier yesterday cleared the immediate-past minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Sylva, to contest the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Reacting to the judgement, the APC said Governor Douye Diri cannot escape the judgement of the masses in Bayelsa State “who have been badly affected by his bad governance in the last four years.” According to Nabena, the workers, pensioners and the traditional rulers Governor Diri refused to care about their welfare will also speak loudly with their votes on November 11.

The former APC deputy national publicity secretary stated that the saying, “once beaten, twice shy,” cannot repeat itself in Bayelsa.The spokesperson of the APC campaign team said, “Diri is not known to have ever won any election but always come through the back door to occupy the exalted seat against the popular mandate of the electorates.

“We are using this medium to tell Governor Diri and his cohort that there is no room for black market victory in this election. It is either you come clean or leave the race, but certainly no court will save Diri from heavy defeat this time around.

“History is not about to repeat itself because Governor Diri is not known for ever winning any clear electoral contest and the people of Bayelsa are tired of an accidental Governor.

