Windstorm destroys houses, injures residents in Nasarawa

Sixteen residents have reportedly sustained injuries after a windstorm destroyed houses in some communities in Keana LGA of Nasarawa . Speaking during a visit to the affected areas on Thursday, Mohammed Omadefu, a lawmaker representing Keana constituency, said over 1,000 houses were destroyed by the windstorm. “We cannot rely on the state government alone. Unfortunately, the state government cannot do it alone,” NAN quoted Omadefu as saying.
“We are appealing to the international community, the federal government and well-to-do individuals to intervene by assisting the victims of rainstorms. “In the next few weeks final year students will begin their examinations. So getting the schools renovated is very necessary.” Sanusi Giza, chairman of Keana LGA, said the windstorm also destroyed electricity facilities, adding that the power supply has been disrupted in the affected area
Windstorm Houses Injuries Nasarawa Keana LGA
