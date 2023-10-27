Wikki Tourists will remain focused despite NNL postponement

Audu said the Bauchi Elephants received the announcement with mixed feelings but assured that it won't affect their preparations for the new season.

He opined that the postponement is going to be in the best interest of the league. DAILY POST recalled that the kick-off date was earlier fixed for Saturday, October 28. The league body sighted the inability of participating clubs to complete their registrations as the reason for the postponement.

