Wike warns against tampering with political structure in Rivers

“You cannot work, and people will begin to bring enemies, those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office. Nobody does that. “I am not a political ingrate but don’t touch the political structure of the state. I will not shut my eyes,” Wike said. The minister thanked the Forum for the visit and thanked the President for finding him worthy to serve in his cabinet, stressing that he was still a member of the PDP working for Tinubu and not APC.

