Wike vs Fubara: Scores injured as police repel attacks on Rivers Speaker

” Confirming the development, the spokesman of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Bedford Benjamin, said the youths had no intention of attacking Amaewhule’s residence. Bedford said: “We condemn in strong terms the sporadic shooting at peaceful protesters at the factional speaker’s residential area in Rivers state. One person is feared dead from the shooting, and many others sustained gun wounds and other degrees of injuries.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Rivers: Wike plans to impeach Fubara, install Speaker as govThe leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, is behind the plot to impeach Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State. Clark claimed that Wike wants Fubara impeached and replaced with the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Rivers Crisis: Edwin Clark asks Tinubu to call Wike to orderMr Fubara said security in Rivers State had been compromised. “They were shooting at me directly. But it doesn’t matter, somebody will...”

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Rivers crisis: ‘Write Tinubu to withdraw Wike as minister, demolish his properties’Daniel Bwala, an aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has advised Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara on steps to take against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Edwin Clark to Tinubu: Call Wike to order to avoid crisis in RiversNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Rivers APC reacts to Wike, Fubara fight, arson attack at assembly complexThe Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has condemned in very strong terms the destruction of public assets at the State Assembly complex. DAILY POST reported that there was an arson attack on the chambers of the state assembly on Sunday night.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Rivers crisis: Use executive power to run Wike out of townA chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Daniel Bwala has urged Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, to use the full weight of his executive powers to run the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, out of the town. According to Bwala, the nation's democracy does not recognize authoritarianism.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕