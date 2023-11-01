Wike vs Fubara: Protesters occupy Rivers Govt House [VIDEO]

Edison Ehie, Leader of the State House of Assembly, had rejected the bid to impeach the governor, having not committed any impeachable offense and was consequently removed as the majority leader. DAILY POST also reports, however, that Edison was later elected Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly. Some of the protesters who spoke to reporters, wondered why the former governor would want to allegedly remain in control of the state he governed for eight years.

