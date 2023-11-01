Wike, Umahi, INEC, others defend N177trn supplementary budget before Reps

200 billion is for capital expenditure. From the sum of N50 billion proposed for police formations and commands, N29,661,660,269 is for recurrent expenditure, while N20,338,339,731 is for capital expenditure. Out of the total sum of N29,700,606,916 proposed for the office of National Security Adviser, N27,402,410,057 is for recurrent expenditure, while N2,298,196,859 is for capital expenditure.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Wike, Umahi, other ministers sing Tinubu’s “on your mandate” song during FEC meeting [VIDEO]A new video showing ministers singing President Bola Tinubu’s popular “on your mandate” song during the FEC meeting has emerged.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Supplementary Budget: Wike, Umahi, service chiefs defend allocationsPresident Bola Tinubu had sent the 2023 Supplementary Budget of N2.17 trillion to the National Assembly on Tuesday for consideration and approval.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: ”Rivers is almost a one-party state” – Bode George reacts as Wike, Fubara feud escalatesA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: APC condemns arson attack on Rivers state House of Assembly, accuses Wike of ‘third term agenda’A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Ijaw National Congress warns Wike over feud with Gov Fubara, issues alert to Ijaws worldwideA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Governor Fubara suspends N195bn ring road project in Rivers state initiated by WikeA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕