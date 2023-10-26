Wike to clerics: beware of failed politicians

has urged religious leaders to be wary of the antics of failed politicians ‘who have continued to engage in negative partisanship even after the general elections’.

During the meetings, both religious groups pledged support for the minister, describing his appointment as well deserved. “Be careful with politicians who can do anything just because of power. It is not everything you read on social media that is correct. Go and ask questions. I am seated here as the Minister of FCT; if there is anything you hear that the FCT is trying to do, do not hesitate to verify so we can defend the government and defend ourselves.”

“Like you rightly said, we have different people in the FCT and it is our responsibility to provide a conducive environment for all. We didn’t come here with any colouration of victimising any religion or anyone. The mandate of Mr President is to ensure Abuja attains the dreams of its founding fathers.“You have to be careful as religious leaders, don’t allow politicians, those who are desperate and think if they are not in power, Nigeria must collapse, to sell or distort information. headtopics.com

“Even as governor, you have been working with people of all faiths, ethnicity and political affiliations. We are ready to work with you. We will not work with rumours, but work with what we see and will always be on the side of good governance…”

