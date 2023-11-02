HEAD TOPICS

– Wike issues fresh directive on abandoned buildings in Abuja

NigeriaNewsdesk1 min.

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has issued a fresh directive on all abandoned buildings within the capital city, Abuja.

News Source

NIGERIANEWSDESK

“When people commit crime, they will come and hide inside them. I have confidence that things would turn around.” He, however, said the security situation would continue to improve adding that the issue of “one chance” would be a thing of the past when the metro buses begin operation.Biden announces evacuation of Americans from Gaza

Nigeria Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: PDP Governors Meet FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Behind Closed Doors [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Nyesom Wike Breaks Silence on Crisis in Rivers State [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Rivers State Governor Fubara, FCT Minister Wike Meet at Presidential VillaA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: PDP governors hail Tinubu for appointing Wike FCT ministerThe Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum has thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing the ex-governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as minister of the Federal Capital Territory. The PDP Governors Forum paid a courtesy visit to the FCT Minister on Wednesday following the political crisis rocking the Rivers State Government House.
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: PDP Govs, Wike meet in Abuja over Rivers crisisThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: PDP Govs, Wike meet in Abuja over Rivers crisis
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Rivers: Tinubu wades in; Wike, Fubara meet, greet in AbujaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕