Wike Has Proved His Mettle, Accept Tinubu's Olive Branch, Faringado Tells Atiku, Obi

A young politician, Umar Faringado Kazaure, on Saturday, bared his mind on the apex court’s judgement which revalidated the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25, 2023 presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying the immediate-past Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has proved his political mettle.

Recall that on Thursday, the Supreme Court of Nigeria quashed the appeals filed before it by presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in favour of President Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Obi and Atiku in separate suits had approached the apex court to appeal the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that had earlier upheld Tinubu’s victory at the poll.Faringado, in a statement on Saturday, congratulated President Tinubu on the reaffirmation of people’s mandate entrusted to him in the February 25 presidential poll held in all states in the federation by the nation’s electoral umpire. headtopics.com

He called on Atiku and Obi to accept the olive branch extended to them by President Tinubu in the interest of peace and development of the country.Faringado particularly called on Atiku and PDP to do a soul-searching to rediscover themselves and correct the mistakes that led to their loss at the 2023 elections as pointed out by Wike before the exercise.

He praised Wike, who is now the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the APC central government, for being a pan-Nigerian and a politician with a large heart, who is poised to help President Tinubu achieve the Renewed Hope Agenda in the interest of all Nigerians. headtopics.com

"Barrister Nyesom Wike has proved his political mettle and he has been vindicated. It is left for PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to learn and correct their mistakes as previously pointed out by the Minister of the FCT," Faringado added.

