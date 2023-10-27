Wike: Arewa Groups Caution Clerics Against Divisive Utterances

Similarly, the Arewa Think-Tank in collaboration with some Islamic clerics from the region said those criticising Wike have ulterior motives.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, speaker of the parliament Hon. Yahaya Salisu said Nigeria is a democratic Republic with each Nigerian having equal rights as the other, and as such, the FCT minister’s seat belongs to any qualified Nigerian, irrespective of tribe or religion as the appointing order (President) may deem fit to appoint.

“We condemn in strong terms unpatriotic utterances which are capable of fanning the embers of disunity and hatred amongst the peace loving Nigerians. Nigeria is going through a healing process under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,a Muslim.“It is important that Muslim clerics should support his administration to ensure that Justice, equity and good governance is served on the Nigerian populace, which is one of the tenets of Islam. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, rising from an emergency meeting in Kaduna with some religious leaders, the Arewa Think Tank said those calling for Wike’s removal are bent on plunging Nigeria into anarchy and runoff to countries where they enjoy citizenship.The communique, signed by the convener of Arewa Think Tank, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, said some of the clerics at the peace and unity meeting are Sheikh Ibrahim Karatu Mando and Ustaz Bello Sani Bida who took turn to Condemn unrepentant inciting Islamic preachers.

The communique read in part, “We condemned in strongest terms the unwarranted verbal attacks by some Islamic Clerics on the person of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike because any attack on the Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a direct attack on the entire country and entire Nigerians. headtopics.com

