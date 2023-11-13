Wigwe University Launches in Nigeria to Nurture Innovative and Fearless Leaders

Wigwe University launches in Nigeria with a determination to nurture and build innovative and fearless leaders with the capacity to ignite the potentials of Nigeria and Africa. Founded by visionary entrepreneur and leader, Herbert Wigwe under the auspices of the Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe (HOW) Foundation, Wigwe University is poised to become a top contender in delivering world class education within and beyond the continent, marking a monumental milestone in the pursuit of academic excellence.

Located in Isiokpo, Rivers State Nigeria, Wigwe University promises to be a school of distinction, committed to challenging the status quo in business, politics, technology, science, art, etc. Set to be a Pan-African institution, the university’s vision is “to ignite Africa’s potential for prosperity, nurture thoughtful, fearless leaders and become the leading university in Africa”. According to the founder, one of the key drivers of the creation of Wigwe University is moulding innovative leaders that will effect positive change in our societ

