Why we took NLC President into custody

The statement reads, 'Upon receiving this report, the Imo Police Command swiftly deployed police operatives to the scene where the Officer in Charge exercised his operational discretion by taking the NLC President into protective custody at the State Command Headquarters to ensure the protection of his life and that he was not lynched in the scuffle that followed.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero Arrested in ImoA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: NLC President Joe Ajaero Arrested In ImoBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: NLC president Joe Ajaero arrested in ImoThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: NLC president Joe Ajaero arrested in Imo

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: JUST-IN: Police Arrest NLC President Ajaero Over Planned Protest In ImoPresident of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has been arrested by security operatives in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Wednesday.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: 10 things to know about NLC president Joe AjaeroThe Nation Newspaper 10 things to know about NLC president Joe Ajaero

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Arrest of NLC President: Police deny involvementA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕