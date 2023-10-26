Why We Support Uzodimma – Medical Professionals

A medical professional group, Alliance for Medical Action (AMA), said Governor Hope Uzodimma invested in the health infrastructure of Imo State.

President of the group, Dr. Chisom Ezeh, said Uzodimma, since taking office, has made significant strides in revitalising the healthcare sector. Ezeh said the governor made heavy investments in primary healthcare delivery through the upgrading of infrastructure.

She said medical professionals are pleased that Uzodimma renovated over 305 health centres in the 305 electoral wards across the state to expand and enhance access and availability of vital services for rural and urban communities.She said the governor’s dedication to healthcare extends to a comprehensive approach to address critical healthcare needs. headtopics.com

“This has enabled over 66,000 Imo residents to obtain healthcare protection. A new Ministry of Health Insurance was even established to drive the agenda. Governor Uzodimma’s contributions to health insurance, healthcare funding, and initiatives signify a comprehensive and forward-thinking approach to healthcare delivery,” she added.The AMA boss said that in investing in human capital, the governor’s administration has put significant emphasis on healthcare workforce development.

“One major area of remarkable achievement in the health sector is the re-accreditation of nursing and midwifery schools in Aboh Mbaise and Awommama after they lost accreditation in 2011. “Another one is the fact that more than 300 medical students have graduated from the Imo State University Teaching Hospital after a decade of non-accreditation. headtopics.com

