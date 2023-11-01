Why we intervened in Wike/Fubara rift, by PDP governors

Bala said: “Wike is a member of our party, a jolly good fellow who is here dispensing national service to our country as a minister of the FCT. “We know the person of Wike, his contribution to politics and National development, we know his relationship and his achievements in politics. So we are not surprised that this matter is coming to an end.

“But we are happy, this was resolved at the instance of the Governor’s forum which has gone to show his person. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory revealed some information about the origins of the problem when he welcomed the group to his office and swore to keep his political system.Tribunal declares PDP’s Akpulonu winner of Abia Assembly poll, fines LP’s candidate N200,000Wike said: “Let me thank my brothers and friends for this wonderful visit, just to appreciate Mr President for giving me this position and we will continue to work for Mr President to realise his renewed hope agenda.

“They have talked about the crisis in Rivers state, let me tell anybody who cares that nobody can intimidate me, it does not matter whether you go and bring thugs, or you say you are Ijaw, if I want to do something I will do it. Impeachment is not a military coup. Impeachment is provided under the Constitution.

“I have listened to them and for me, you cannot work and people will begin to bring enemies, those who fought you, nobody does that. “Forget about the Obedience and the Atikus, who have lost, who felt I did not support them and those who invoke their C of O. Wike did this, Wike did that because I did not support their presidential candidates all those things I am not perturbed, I will only do what is right.

