Why we intervened in Rivers crisis – PDP Governors

“Because of the maturity and leadership of the minister and the intervention of Mr President, this crisis is going to be nipped in the board. “We would have waded into the matter because of our personal and inter-personal relationship that we have with him the FCT.
“The importance of Rivers as an economic enclave and the kind of good leadership that Mr president is dispensing. We appreciate the person of Mr president.” Wike said, “Let me thank my brothers and friends for this wonderful visit, just to appreciate Mr president for giving me this position and we will continue to work for Mr president to realise his renewed hope agenda.We'll embark on immediate nationwide strike if Ajaero is not released – NLC threatens
“They have talked about the crisis in Rivers state, let me tell anybody who cares that nobody can intimidate me, it does not matter whether you go and bring thugs, or you say you are Ijaw, if I want to do something I will do it. Impeachment is not a military coup, Impeachment is provided under the Constitution.
“I have listened to them and for me, you cannot work and people will begin to bring enemies, those who fought you, nobody does that.
