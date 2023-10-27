Why Upcoming Artistes Face Challenges — DJ Lextino

The Nigeria-based Afrobeat DJ and producer is surely a dynamic talent that needs to be on your radar. His blend of Nigerian and contemporary influences, which he channels into his unique sound, has earned him a place in the frontline of artists.

Regardless of the fact that the Nigerian music industry has grown rather vibrant over the years, DJ Lextino thinks the country can help the music businesses do far better than having a small number of DJs that are truly themselves.He noted that while the popular performers are constantly trending, a lot of real talents are not being noticed.

“The music industry is very wide and continuously growing everyday with a lot of challenges and a few people trying to feed on new artists claiming to help them. This ‘help’ does nothing tangible but always serves as a setback to the upcoming and independent dj’s. The country alone is a huge challenge because nothing helps upcoming and independent dj like us in the industry and this highlights the reason why lot of talents are wasted,” he stated. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Why I dumped ADC for APC – Tonto DikehThe Nation Newspaper Why I dumped ADC for APC - Tonto Dikeh Read more ⮕

Impeachment: Why I apologised to Akeredolu, by AiyedatiwaThe Nation Newspaper Impeachment: Why I apologised to Akeredolu, by Aiyedatiwa Read more ⮕

Some govt workers falsify age till they’re above 70 yearsThe governor explained why age falsification was rampant. Read more ⮕

Why I turned down chance to play for Super Eagles under RohrKAA Gent defender Jordan Torunarigha has revealed why he decided to reject the chance to play for the Super Eagles under former head coach Gernot Rohr. Torunarigha turned down overtures from Rohr ahead of Nigeria's participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The 26-year-old was born in Chemnitz, Germany, to Nigerian parents. Read more ⮕

Why We Support Uzodimma – Medical ProfessionalsA medical professional group, Alliance for Medical Action (AMA), said Governor Hope Uzodimma invested in the health infrastructure of Imo State. Read more ⮕

Why President Tinubu is big on policy coordinationOne thing that has become a refrain in Nigeria for decades is that our country has never been in short supply of beautiful policies. Read more ⮕