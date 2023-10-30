Why probe of N11.3tr refineries’ maintenance cost will end futile

Tagging their move as another avenue to cash out from the nation’s resources after possibly wasting time on the exercise, civil society organisations, oil and gas experts as well as legal practitioners yesterday, said the move by the Senate to recover the alleged over N11.3 trillion spent on the nation’s moribund refineries as Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) will remain an effort in futility.

The Senate insisted that it would get to the root of the wasteful spending along with another $592.9 million, €4.877 million and £3.456 million wasted on the assets in the last 13 years. Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) insisted that the investigation by Nigeria’s parliament is simply an extortion opportunity or a means of getting a share of the cake.

“The Parliamentarians only, considering their treatments of the outcomes, embarked upon wasting of the nation’s resources to raise their negotiating powers and line their pockets,” Suraju alleged. In 2020, Senator Yusuf Yusuf, had moved a motion which led the Nigerian Senate to agree to probe the NNPC over the $396m spent on turn-around maintenance of the refineries in the country between 2013 and 2015. The senate committees on petroleum, downstream, upstream, and gas carried out the investigation on the expenditure incurred by the nation within the period but the outcome of the investigation remained in the drain. headtopics.com

An oil and gas lawyer and the Managing Partner, The Chancery Associates Emeka Okwuosa, said “it is an effort in futility.” Founder of Mudiame University and Managing Director of Mudiame University, Prof. Sunny Eromosele said series of reports and investigations by the Senate only end in the trash.

“There’s no denying the fact that previous Senate have trodden this path, spending sizable amounts on investigative committees that often ended in little concrete action. Yet, to dismiss this current endeavor based solely on previous disappointments would be premature. Every fresh attempt carries the promise of new revelations, particularly if approached with renewed vigor, commitment and methodologies,” she said. headtopics.com

