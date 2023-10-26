Why President Tinubu is big on policy coordination

What seems to be preponderance of views is that our national development was short-circuited as a result of policy inconsistencies and poor coordination. President Tinubu wants to address serious governance issues that have combined to stunt and distort economic growth for many years with the appointment of Hadiza Bala-Usman, former Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, as the Special Adviser on Policy Coordination.

The government has embarked on economic reforms that have been hailed across the world, even when it also brought some initial pains to the people. The task before the office of the Policy Coordination is to now ensure that through efficient service delivery, Nigerians get the gains of the economic reforms.

Essentially, the role of the Special Adviser on Policy Coordination is to ensure that government policies and programmes run seamlessly across Ministries, Departments and Agencies. The Special Adviser has started her work with tripartite engagements and briefing sessions with every Minister to let them understand that while there are policy deployments across MDAs, the Ministers must ensure expected deliverables are met. headtopics.com

In his address on June 15, during the inauguration of the National Economic Council, which is constitutionally chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu succinctly captured the philosophy that will drive his administration. This he summed up in his mission to “improving the lives of Nigerians in a manner that not just reflects our humanity but encourages compassion towards one another and duly rewards our collective efforts to resolve social ills that seek to divide us.

