Why Nigerian Constitution must recognise traditional rulers

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, made this known in a recent interview with Vanguard.

The monarch said the roles of the traditional institutions must be established constitutionally, citing the case of the colonial era, when kings were ministers. He said, “We are closer to the people, but not close to the government. And we need to bridge that gap. And there is only one way to bridge that gap.”

"The politicians, in a democratic setting, cannot rule a country of diverse cultures and traditions that have their own kings. They cannot rule without the kings. We should play a key role in democracy. We used to do it in the past.

“The Oluwo throne was part of the House of Chiefs during the colonial period, in the Western region. During the reign of the white men, the kings were a part of the government as ministers. “There were kings who were ministers with portfolios and there were those who were ministers without portfolios. The government needs to recognise us constitutionally.

"They must find a place for kings in the constitution of Nigeria. The Queen or King of England is in the constitution. So, if Nigeria's royal fathers are recognised, the gap will be bridged."

