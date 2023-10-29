Why my dad cancelled shows I was booked for

, has opened up on how his wealthy father, Adedeji Adeleke once used his connections and power to hinder his progress in the music industry.According to him, his father was hell-bent on completing his first degree which had compelled the singer to make an agreement where he would attend school for two weeks in a month and pursue his music career for the other two weeks.

As his music career grew, his fame also grew and he became a distraction to his class, which left him with no choice but to do part-time classes.He stated that his father wasn’t pleased with his career growth, which was overshadowing his academics so he started pulling strings to get him cancelled from shows.

Davido said: “I come from a big family that is really big on education. I’m a first-generation entertainer, in my whole life of bloodline. “He was really adamant about me finishing school. One, because I didn’t make it. Two, because you know what I’m saying? He didn’t mind me doing music, but he was really bent on me, you know finishing school.Nobody can stop me from performing in Nigeria – Davido reacts to allegations headtopics.com

“He owns a University, so again. So you can imagine and my mom was a college professor. I think they were also scared because whatever you want your kids to do, you want them to be successful in it. In our business, it’s not that easy to be successful.

“So you know, we kind of made a deal, where I go to school for like two weeks out of the month and the other two weeks, I can be in the studio and do what I want. “It got to a point where I was a distraction to the class when my music was getting bigger. After a while, I got to do part-time class-type stuff. I was getting too big and he got mad. headtopics.com

“I’m talking about he sees a billboard of me doing a show, the show gets cancelled before I get there. He has that type of power. So it got to a point where everyone was scared to book me. But eventually, I did finish school and now he is my biggest fan.”

S’Court verdict: Why I visited Tinubu in Abuja, Diri revealsThe Nation Newspaper S'Court verdict: Why I visited Tinubu in Abuja, Diri reveals Read more ⮕

Why I ventured into acting – Bimbo AdemoyeThe Nation Newspaper Why I ventured into acting - Bimbo Ademoye Read more ⮕

Why I maltreated Ilebaye in the All-Stars seasonThe Nation Newspaper Why I maltreated Ilebaye in the All-Stars season - Doyin Read more ⮕

Why we created 137 standing committees, by HouseThe Nation Newspaper Why we created 137 standing committees, by House Read more ⮕

Gombe police arrest teenage killer of 58-year-old motherThe Nation Newspaper Gombe police arrest teenage killer of 58-year-old mother Read more ⮕

Zamfara ex-commissioners fault N70b fraud allegation against Matawalle’s govtThe Nation Newspaper Zamfara ex-commissioners fault N70b fraud allegation against Matawalle's govt Read more ⮕