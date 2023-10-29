Why Mohbad’s father is upset about his late son’s wife, by Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress and fashion enthusiast, Iyabo Ojo, has alleged that Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba aka, is saddened by the fact that this late son bought some properties in the name of his six-month-old son, Liam.Ojo revealed this in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze.

She said: “I’ve spoken to Mohbad’s wife. I’ve spoken to Mohbad’s mum. And Mohbad’s dad also called me and told me some things. From what Mohbad’s dad said I know that there’s an issue going on between the dad and the wife’s family.“He said he would like me to ask Mohbad’s wife’s mother some questions which are personal family questions. Most of it is based on properties and money.

