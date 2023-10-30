Why modular refinery operators can’t access bank loans

Operators of modular refineries have blamed their inability to access bank loans on government’s reluctance to release feedstock (crude oil) guarantee letters to them.The member, who spoke in confidence, added that CORAN members were yet to access the required volume of crude oil.

He said the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), which has conceded to the implement some aspects of the 2021 Petroleum Industry Act (PIA, was yet to kick-start the full execution of the law.

His words: "Yes they have agreed to implement the PIA on this aspect and NUPRC has issued guidelines towards it. But the full implementation has not started. "Those developing refineries need the Letter of Guarantee for their bankers to finance their development.

Alluding to Section 109 of the PIA 2021, he explained that “local refiners are to approach the applicable lessee and agree based on willing supplier and willing buyer basis. “Supply shall be commercially negotiated between the lessee and the crude oil refining licensee. However, most lessee current have their crude committed while others are battling with crude oil theft.”

“It was in contemplation of this that Section 109 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 introduced the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) to Nigeria’s oil industry in a bid to ensure that domestic refineries are not starved of crude oil supply for their operation.” headtopics.com

