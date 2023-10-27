Why I ventured into acting – Bimbo Ademoye

She opened up that passion spurred her on to pursue a career in acting while stressing that making money off it was just icing on the cake.

Bimbo made this disclosure while celebrating her latest movie, ‘Big Love’ on a movie streaming platform. In an Instagram post, the Anikulapo star revealed that her primary motivation for entering the world of the film industry was her passion for the craft.Bimbo Ademoye also gushed about the support from fans as a big motivation to love acting as a full-time career.

She wrote: “You guys make it worth it. I went into acting because of my passion, making money off it was just an extra (I love it though) but you see the love from you guys, NEVER envisioned it. It was not part of the plan. Now it’s funny how that love has become my biggest blessing as an actor, influencer, and everything I am today. headtopics.com

“I’ve been getting amazing reviews since Big Love dropped on @primevideonaija and I’m forever grateful for you guys. Thank you to my G for life @_timini for Walking with me on the journey of bringing Adina to life. Thank you to the entire cast and crew of Big Love for working tirelessly to make an amazing movie. I’m so grateful for you all. #biglove is still showing on Prime Video.”

The 32-year-old actress, Bimbo Ademoye, embarked on her acting journey in 2014, beginning with her role in the short film “Where Talent Lies.” Over the years, she has gained recognition for her work and achieved global acclaim, particularly for her appearance in filmmaker Kunle Afolayan’s successful film, “Anikulapo.” headtopics.com

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Read more:

TheNationNews »

S’Court verdict: Why I visited Tinubu in Abuja, Diri revealsThe Nation Newspaper S'Court verdict: Why I visited Tinubu in Abuja, Diri reveals Read more ⮕

Impeachment: Why I apologised to Akeredolu, by AiyedatiwaThe Nation Newspaper Impeachment: Why I apologised to Akeredolu, by Aiyedatiwa Read more ⮕

Some govt workers falsify age till they’re above 70 yearsThe governor explained why age falsification was rampant. Read more ⮕

Why Upcoming Artistes Face Challenges — DJ LextinoAlextino Sunday, better known as “DJ Lextino,” has highlighted why upcoming and established musical talents continue to vanish in country. Read more ⮕

Why I turned down chance to play for Super Eagles under RohrKAA Gent defender Jordan Torunarigha has revealed why he decided to reject the chance to play for the Super Eagles under former head coach Gernot Rohr. Torunarigha turned down overtures from Rohr ahead of Nigeria's participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The 26-year-old was born in Chemnitz, Germany, to Nigerian parents. Read more ⮕

Why it’s difficult to track terrorism financing in Nigeria“They (terrorists) have become so independent and localised that they generate their own funds locally. Read more ⮕