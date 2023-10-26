Why I turned down chance to play for Super Eagles under Rohr

The centre-back instead committed his future to the then-world champions. Torunarigha then went on to play for Germany at the youth level before later switching allegiance to Nigeria. The son of the former Nigeria international, Ojokojo earned his first call-up for the Super Eagles 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Sao Tome and Principe in October.

The former Hertha Berlin star then made his debut for the three-time African champions in a friendly against Mozambique this month. Torunarigha said it was difficult for him to accept the Super Eagles then because he had never been to Nigeria. “It was difficult for me because my parents are from Nigeria, but I have never been to Nigeria. I don’t know how the people are; I don’t know what the country looks like, and for me, it’s a little bit difficult,' he told Soccernet.

