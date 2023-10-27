Why I maltreated Ilebaye in the All-Stars season

In a comment via the Snapchat platform, a fan confronted the reality star for doing too much on the show and how she threw Ilebaye under the bus every time they were not on good terms.

In her defence, Doyin stated that she lashed at her friend on the show many times because Ilebaye enjoyed associating with the people she was saving her from.She added that at some point, she also needed a friend to keep her in check as she’s just an ordinary human being.Why I left interview session in a hurry, by Ilebaye

She noted: “I agree with you that I said certain things when we weren’t speaking and I take accountability for my actions….it was wrong but you people fail to understand that I’m a human being, I was hurt and I was lashing out. D good friend also needed a friend.” headtopics.com

