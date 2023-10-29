Why I’m holding first-of-its-kind crusade in Ikorodu — Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo

has unveiled plans to provide foodstuffs, clothing, books, and essential relief materials to more than 12,000 households in Ikorodu during his upcoming crusade.Some of the dignitaries at the event were Onaolapo Janet, a medical doctor, Julie Emakpore, and Tayo Oladapo, a pastor and the Chief Operating Officer of CCRW, Nasara Katugwa-Washpam.

He said, “ I feel we need to do this because there is a scripture the church has missed for a long time; Acts 10:38 says, How God anointed Jesus Christ of Nazareth who went about healing the sick and doing good. The Greek word for ‘doing good’ is the word that has to do with performing acts of charity and giving gifts. I believe the church would have combined compassion with whatever it was doing.

Ikorodu Igbogbo area has 151 villages and about 1.1 million people living in it, and it is the 12th largest city in Nigeria. Ikorodu division is presently known as the third largest city in south-west Nigeria.

He said the instructions resonated with him because 49 years ago, he enrolled in Foursquare Seminary. The cleric said that was when it all began to make sense to him.Me Ashimolowo said the CCRW initiative will unite over 200 churches in the Ikorodu area, representing various denominations.

The crusade is broken into five segments, namely surgeries, evening crusades, daily distribution of palliatives, pastor's empowerment seminars, and medical outreach. "These families will receive 75,000 pieces of clothing, including 15,000 Ankara garments and 60,000 other clothing items, and 201,000 cartons of Minimie Noodles." Others are 50,000 1kg packs of rice, 50,000 1kg packs of beans, 50,000 1kg packs of Garri, 10,0000 sachets of salts, 10,000 sachets of sugar, 30,000 soaps, 24,000 notebooks for children, and other essentials," the pastor noted.

