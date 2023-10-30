Why I love to help people, says award winner

Most Distinguished Entrepreneur and Most Outstanding Personalty of 2023, Dr. Festus Akindunni, has said his life experience growing up spurred him to always help those in need.

Akindunni said he prayed to own a motorcycle but God uplifted him through hardwork and dedication to duty. Akindunni, who spoke after his honour, noted the only way to thank God for taking him this far is to help people. President of Yoruba Study Group, Mr Williams Adeosun, said Akindunni demonstrated excellence and service.“He is a man of integrity, diligent, resourceful, dedicated, experienced, efficient, matured, brave, cerebral and connected, attributes needed for outstanding performance.”

