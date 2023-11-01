‘Why constituency projects must be stopped’

Obi disclosed this during a condolence visit to the residence of the late constitutional lawyer and pioneer Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, in Lagos. The former Anambra governor said change will not come until Nigerians destroy the structure of criminal enterprises established by politicians.

He also lamented the purchase of vehicles worth N160 million for each federal lawmaker at a time when “people are suffering”. His words: “Constituency projects are criminal. Because the executive is also criminally minded, it succumbed to things like that. Rascality and bad behaviour has been our culture. We should go back to the parliamentary system of government. It allows the people we voted to speak to us.“People who already have cars are being given cars worth N160 million. People are suffering, there’s need to be modest. The person we voted for must be answerable to the people.

Speaking on the life of lay Nwabueze, Obi said the deceased was "consistent in telling me things are not working. He was consistent in telling me that the constitution needs to be amended and the right things done".

