Why Atiku, Obi should join forces with Tinubu to move Nigeria forward

Speaking with newsmen after he met with Tinubu during the weekend, Marafa who represented Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, noted the enormity of the problems bedeviling the country which, according to him, requires all hands to be on deck to frontally address them. Marafa said, 'My prayer and wish for them is to bury their differences and join hands with Mr President to move the country forward, especially given the problems we have across the nation.

'So, if now somebody says I lost, I think I should accept the fact that in any game, there are winners and there are losers. Yesterday, I was the winner and today, I lost. I should accept it and move forward, tomorrow is another day. 'So, I expect also at national level for our elders to do the same. They have exhausted their rights. So, it is over. Let us now move to building Nigeria. Let us now look at the plight of the masses.

