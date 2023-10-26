Why adopt story telling techniques in written and oral communication (2), By Ruth Oji

In part 1 of this article, we focused on the role of storytelling and the elements that can turn a business message into a compelling story. Using storytelling techniques to communicate complex ideas in business writing can be an effective way to engage your audience and make complex information more relatable and understandable.
Introduce a protagonist who faces a problem or challenge that mirrors the complexity of the idea you are trying to explain. By allowing the reader to follow this character’s journey, you can gradually introduce different aspects of the complex idea and showcase how the character navigates through them.
Then, introduce the problem or challenge that the complex idea addresses, and build up tension as you explain the intricacies of the concept. Finally, provide a resolution or solution to the problem, showcasing how the complex idea can be effectively implemented and the positive outcomes it can bring. Additionally, incorporating vivid and descriptive language can help bring your complex ideas to life and make them more engaging for the reader. headtopics.com
Furthermore, personal anecdotes and examples can be powerful tools in business writing. Sharing a reallife story or experience related to the complex idea can help the reader connect with it on an emotional level. By adding a human element to your writing, you can bridge the gap between the complex idea and the reader’s own experiences and perspectives.
Having discussed techniques to deploy in communicating complex ideas and getting your readers connected and engaged, we will now focus on how we can more specifically incorporate storytelling in written and oral communication. Keep in mind that, as has been emphasized, incorporating storytelling in business communication can significantly enhance the effectiveness and impact of your message. headtopics.com