WHO urges Israel and Hamas to agree to ceasefire in Gaza

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general (DG) of the World Health Organization (WHO), has asked Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, to agree to a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. In recent weeks, Israel’s military has used a combination of ground troops, airstrikes and navy power to pound Gaza. Israel has deepened its incursions into the narrow coastal strip to annihilate Hamas infrastructure and kill senior leaders, as well as its command and control systems.

So far, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, nearly 10,000 people have been killed, including 3,900 children and over 2,400 women.Israeli authorities say at least 1,400 people have been killed and thousands have been injured in the Jewish nation.On Sunday, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli prime minister, reiterated that operations had been intensified against Hamas with no time frame set for their activities.Netanyahu said the only condition for a cessation of hostilities would be the return of all hostages captured by the militant group during its October 7 attack. “There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon,” Netanyahu said.Reacting to the conflict in an X post on Tuesday, Ghebreyesus urged all parties involved to work toward a lasting peace, adding that the reward would be reaped in futur

