WHO says thousands in Gaza need medical help

Ambulances transported wounded residents out of the Palestinian enclave for urgent medical care in neighbouring Egypt. “The World Health Organization welcomes Egypt’s decision to accept 81 injured and sick people from the Gaza Strip for treatment,” the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean regional branch said in a statement.The WHO said Al-Arish Hospital, in the closest major city to the border, would be the main first referral hospital.
“These patients must be able to have sustained access to health care inside Gaza. Hospitals and other health facilities must be protected from bombardment and military use,” the UN health agency said. The Organised Labour has threatened to call for an immediate nationwide strike following the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo state capital. Ajaero was picked up on Wednesday from the NLC State Council Secretariat by heavily armed policemen and taken to an unknown destination. Imo…
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to Yerevan and Baku this week to support peace talks after Azerbijan recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh from ethnic-Armenian separatists, a government spokesman said Wednesday. The neighbouring Caucasus countries have been locked in a decades-long conflict for control of Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
