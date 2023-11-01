WHO says thousands in Gaza need medical help

Ambulances transported wounded residents out of the Palestinian enclave for urgent medical care in neighbouring Egypt. Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping at least 240 others, including children, according to Israeli officials.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says nearly 8,800 people have been killed since the war with Israel erupted. The death toll includes more than 3,600 children, while more than 22,000 people have been wounded.

“The World Health Organization welcomes Egypt’s decision to accept 81 injured and sick people from the Gaza Strip for treatment,” the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean regional branch said in a statement.The WHO said Al-Arish Hospital, in the closest major city to the border, would be the main first referral hospital.

“It has fully equipped resuscitation and intensive care facilities, and a range of surgical teams to manage severe injuries, including major trauma and burns,” the organisation said.While welcoming the first evacuations, the WHO said that within the Gaza Strip, “thousands of seriously injured civilians” were in need of treatment.

More than 1,000 patients need kidney dialysis to stay alive; more than 2,000 patients are on cancer therapy; 45,000 people have cardiovascular diseases; and more than 60,000 have diabetes, it said.“These patients must be able to have sustained access to health care inside Gaza. Hospitals and other health facilities must be protected from bombardment and military use,” the UN health agency said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANNIGERIA: First foreigners, wounded allowed to flee devastated GazaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: 59 UN officials killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza“With my entire UN family, I grieve the loss of so many UNRWA colleagues,” UN Chief António Guterres said on X.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: 'This is a time for war' -- Netanyahu says Israel will not agree to ceasefire in GazaNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Israel forces battle Hamas in Gaza as PM rejects ceasefireIsrael said Tuesday its forces battled Hamas inside Gaza overnight and struck 300 targets after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically ruled out a ceasefire as a 'surrender' to the Palestinian militant group.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Gaza Conflict Creates Uncertainty In Global Oil MarketGlobal oil and gas markets are set for another volatile week of trading after Israel began its long-anticipated ground operations in Gaza.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Gaza now a ‘graveyard’ for thousands of childrenThe Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for thousands of children, the United Nations said Tuesday, as it feared the prospect of more dying of dehydration.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕