WHO Assesses Critical Situation at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

The World Health Organisation (WHO) visited Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza to assess the situation and establish logistics options for further missions. The hospital has stopped functioning due to the lack of essential aid and the security situation. The staff cannot effectively manage waste, increasing the risk of infection. Patients and health staff are pleading for evacuation.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rivers Teaching Hospital Applauds Fubara For Approving Staff TrainingRivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), has applauded Governor Siminalayi Fubara for approving an intensive training of some critical staff of the

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

UN calls for international investigation into Gaza hospital explosionThe UN human rights office has called for an independent international investigation into the explosion at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, earlier this week.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

UNHCR donates oxygen concentrators to IDPs camp, hospital in BenueThe United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR, has donated 10 Oxygen Concentrators to Internally Displaced Persons camps and hospitals in Benue State. The UN agency also commended the Benue State government for accommodating refugees from Cameroon at Ikyogen, Kwande local government area of the state.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Uzodimma builds multi-billion naira hospital for Ohaji-Egbema communitiesThe Nation Newspaper Uzodimma builds multi-billion naira hospital for Ohaji-Egbema communities

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Hospital Performs 26 Successful Open Heart SurgeriesThe Duchess International Hospital has performed 26 successful open heart surgeries as it marks its second anniversary of providing affordable healthcare

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

18-yr-old nursing mother detained in Delta hospital over unpaid billsToyin Oluwagbemiga, an 18-year-old nursing mother, and her infant have been detained at the Trinity Hospital

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »