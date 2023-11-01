What Tinubu, Atiku and Obi must do after the Supreme Court judgement, By Rotimi Fasan

Whatever are their views about the verdict, the fact remains that Nigerians are not unaware that the decision of the Supreme Court put paid to further litigations as far as the 2023 presidential election is concerned. Now governance should continue in earnest. It is, however, sorely disappointing to see Atiku doubled down on his attack on the president and other state institutions and stakeholders.

If recent events in the polity are of any indication, Peter Obi could be expected to follow the trail Atiku blazed to address the nation. But this too will be a futile exercise. There is a path of honour open to both the winner and losers in the 2023 presidential election and that is the path that leads to the good of the majority of the Nigerian people. Not the narrow pursuit of somebody’s selfinterest disguised as national interest.

We all can see the widespread immiseration of our people, the self-seeking of the legislators, the unbearable level of corruption in virtually all spheres of life. Only a credible opposition can highlight these issues to a government that may sit easy now their ‘’job is secured’’ to borrow the words of the president in the wake of the Supreme Court judgement.

Everybody wants to be in government and nobody wants to make the sacrifice of working to power from the position of opposition or even remaining in opposition for as long as the situation demands. They should insist on devolution of power to the federating units, from the local government to the state and so on. And here are the things the opposition should demand from President Bola Tinubu should he fail to realise it’s his constitutional duty.

