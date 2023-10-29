What options for Atiku, Obi?

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has contested for president seven times, but without success, despite his vast field experience, formidable structure and enormous resources at his disposal. What next after losing his appeal at the Supreme Court? Deputy Editor EMMANUEL OLADESU examines his struggle for the much elusive presidential power and options available to him and his platform, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was not underrated by other candidates, judging by his antecedents. That could have been suicidal on the slippery political field. Being perhaps, the most senior politician in the race, others naturally expected a big fight from an experienced actor and political warhorse, who had the wherewithal to sustain a titanic electoral battle.

Atiku Abubakar, retired custom officer, shrewd businessman and former vice president, feared none. He had no rival, if political attainment was the sole criterion. As former number two citizen, he was just a stone throw from the highest office he had coveted for three decades. He was never discouraged by past failures. headtopics.com

Throughout the campaigns, the Waziri Adamawa, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), posed as a gerontocratic standard bearer with the winning formula. Atiku worked hard, despite his advanced age. He traversed the six geo-political zones with his message of unification and development of private enterprise, reminiscent of his privatisation inclination while he was deputy president. He slso promised restructuring of the polity, equity and justice in a new Nigeria.

The poll, won by his long standing friend-turned rival, President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who got over eight million votes, is now history. So are the labours, political investment and permutations of the defeated colossus, which have paled into daydreaming and illusion of hope. headtopics.com

Atiku, Obi should congratulate President TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Atiku, Obi should congratulate President Tinubu - Ben Murray-Bruce Read more ⮕

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: What next after judgement?The Nation Newspaper Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: What next after judgement? Read more ⮕

APGA to Obi, Atiku: Tinubu won convincinglyThe Nation Newspaper APGA to Obi, Atiku: Tinubu won convincingly Read more ⮕

Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

‘Atiku, Obi cannot justify claims of winning 2023 elections’The Nation Newspaper ‘Atiku, Obi cannot justify claims of winning 2023 elections' Read more ⮕

Onitiri calls for national reconciliation,urges Atiku, Obi to congratulate TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Onitiri calls for national reconciliation,urges Atiku, Obi to congratulate Tinubu Read more ⮕