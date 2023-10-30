What Nigeria must do to end AIDS by 2030- NACA DG

For Nigeria to meet the United Nations target of ending AIDS by 2030, there is need for increased demand for HIV testing, treatment, and care services, said the Director-General of the

Mr Aliyu said the fight to end AIDS has been on for a long time and it’s time people understand that fighting HIV begins with them. He said people have been living with this virus; some for the last 30 years and some for more than 30 years.

“We want people to begin to demand for HIV services instead of us going after people and looking for them to get tested and treated.” “People live with the virus for a long time, if you look at our data, you will find out that the vast population of people living with the virus are those around the age of 34 to 49 years and this is easy to explain. In the last 20 years, we have succeeded in reducing HIV from a disease that kills to a disease that no longer kills. headtopics.com

“We believe social media influencers will help us connect to this important population the way we want to be connected with and that is why we decided to reach out so they can understand the message and differentiate between the real news and the fake news,” he said.

Mrs Aderibigbe said this can be achieved by equipping people with adequate knowledge to help reduce the spread of fake news, misinformation, and misconceptions about HIV/AIDS and other related diseases.“The aim of organising this workshop is to solicit your support in achieving this mission by being our advocates on social media and traditional media platforms in ending AIDS by the year 2030,” she said. headtopics.com

