What next for Atiku Abubakar?

: Not Until I have Been Disgraced’ of 19 March, 2023:”I was privileged to have been both student, and later, staff of the University of Ife, Ile – Ife, when Ola Rotimi (13 April 1938 – 18 August 2000), unarguably one of Nigeria’s most outstanding playwrights and theatre directors dominated, and popularised, theatre at the Source (i e Ile – Ife).

In the referenced article, it was the disgraced CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, I likened to the tortoise. What he would not tell Nigerians, however, is that he is being driven by some 50- year old marabout’s prophecy that, whether by hook or crook, he would be President of Nigeria.

Only time will tell but I will not even as much ask that of Peter Obi, whose group, led by his despicable lick spittle, one Julius Abure, has already regressed into their usual despoilation of everybody or agency of government who/ which does not buy into their pitiable story – these people with no discernible path, whatever, to victory in the Presidential election. headtopics.com

For instance, how absolutely unreasonable is it, that a lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) for that matter, would again bring to the Supreme court, a matter on which the apex court had previously decided as in the qualification of the APC Vice – Presidential candidate to contest the Presidential election; a matter on which the Apex court had pronounced many months ago.

As an eminent statesman who has put many years into the service of the country, part of it as comrades – in – Arms with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I would like to plead with him to now sheathe his sword. headtopics.com

He has obviously fought the good fight, and hasn’t the slightest reason to feel any shame. He should, therefore, effortlessly be able to retire into a hugely deserved, and respected, quietude. As both Governor Soludo and Senator Abaribe have had reasons to say, Nigerians are not about to donate the presidency to Igbos if they remain as politically insular as they currently are.

